FY2025 Earnings Estimate for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Issued By DA Davidson

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.23. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.39.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average is $126.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,169,000 after acquiring an additional 496,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,975,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,320 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,612,000 after acquiring an additional 140,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

