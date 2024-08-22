FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Issued By Cormark

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued on Monday, August 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Price Performance

TSE:USA opened at C$0.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$94.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.50. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.