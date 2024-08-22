FY2025 EPS Estimates for Endava plc Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Endava in a research report issued on Monday, August 19th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Endava’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million.

DAVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Endava stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Endava has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

