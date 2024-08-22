FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.08.

TSE:WDO opened at C$13.74 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

