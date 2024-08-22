Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.08. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 41,857 shares traded.
Galantas Gold Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Galantas Gold
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.