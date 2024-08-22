Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

