Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,536.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,536 ($19.96) and last traded at GBX 1,528 ($19.85), with a volume of 64605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,524 ($19.80).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GAMA shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gamma Communications in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,980 ($25.73) price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,462.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,373.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,774.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

