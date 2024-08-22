Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 343 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $424.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.67. The company has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

