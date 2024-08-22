GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.81

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.81 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 80.80 ($1.05). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 79.80 ($1.04), with a volume of 1,142,735 shares.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 262.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 75.81. The company has a market cap of £690.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,995.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17,500.00%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.