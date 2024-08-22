GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $13.36

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $13.03. GDS shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 171,082 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th.

GDS Stock Up 17.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.92 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. On average, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

