Gerald Alan Risk Sells 9,045 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $181,261.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,708,610.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sunrun Trading Up 2.8 %

Sunrun stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

