Gerald Alan Risk Sells 9,045 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $181,261.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,708,610.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sunrun Trading Up 2.8 %
Sunrun stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.68.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
