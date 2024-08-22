GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.22

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.22 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 1601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 4.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Tobam purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 325.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 51.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

