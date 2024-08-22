Gillian Beth Zucker Sells 200 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,582.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $152.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $154.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.36.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,300,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,273,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,507,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,434,000 after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,714,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,583,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,195,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.