Gillian Beth Zucker Sells 200 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Free Report) Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,582.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $152.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $154.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,300,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,273,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,507,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,434,000 after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,714,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,583,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,195,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

