Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $43.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
Read Our Latest Report on Glacier Bancorp
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.80.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.43%.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Glacier Bancorp
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.