Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $43.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,999.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.43%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

