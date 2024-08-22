Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Up 2.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $42.86. Approximately 11,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 112,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

Specifically, insider Global Gp Llc bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,681 shares in the company, valued at $8,237,000.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $52,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,437.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

