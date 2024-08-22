Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.26

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and traded as high as $33.48. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 6,885 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
