Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.26

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and traded as high as $33.48. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 6,885 shares traded.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Global X Dax Germany ETF alerts:

Global X Dax Germany ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Dax Germany ETF

About Global X Dax Germany ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $798,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.