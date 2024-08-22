Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $509,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JUST traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $80.27. 538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.46 and a 52-week high of $80.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

