Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Director Matthew A. Drapkin Purchases 3,189 Shares

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $31,921.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,708.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GECC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Capital stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the quarter. Great Elm Capital comprises approximately 1.5% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

