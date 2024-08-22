Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) CEO Sells $487,165.26 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDDGet Free Report) CEO Lasse Petterson sold 53,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $487,165.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $593.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,359,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after buying an additional 60,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,356,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after acquiring an additional 192,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after acquiring an additional 48,760 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,996,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,253,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,077 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

