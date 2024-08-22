Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) CEO Sells $487,165.26 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) CEO Lasse Petterson sold 53,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $487,165.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance
Shares of GLDD stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $593.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.93.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Rally in TJX Companies Stock is Far From Over
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Bear Market Investing Strategies for Success
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Flowers Foods’ Q2 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.