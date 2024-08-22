Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 565.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMAB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The firm had revenue of $203.24 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

