Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SIM opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.29. Grupo Simec has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $35.81.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $487.42 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 24.90%.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

