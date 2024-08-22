Guidewire Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $148.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,140.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.37 and a 200 day moving average of $125.35. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $79.32 and a 52 week high of $153.85.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.54.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

