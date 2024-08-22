Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 4,541,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,918,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Guild Esports Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Guild Esports Company Profile

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

