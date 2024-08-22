H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.88

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.88 and traded as high as $81.71. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $81.47, with a volume of 127,215 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FUL

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.