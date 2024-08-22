Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HG opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. Hamilton Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.01.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $587.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

