Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.00

Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08). Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,660,854 shares.
Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.
Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) Company Profile
Hardy Oil and Gas plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in India. It holds a 10% interest in the GS-01 block situated in the Gujarat-Saurashtra offshore basin off the west coast of India; and a 75% interest in the CY-OS/2 exploration block covering an area of approximately 859 kilometers located in the northern part of the Cauvery basin.
