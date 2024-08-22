Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 616,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $20,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 27.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

