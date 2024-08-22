Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.69

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 2680769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock has a market cap of $915.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $731.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 1,220.98% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

