Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $18.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 2,367,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 1,169,645 shares.The stock last traded at $17.67 and had previously closed at $17.68.

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hawaiian Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $14,964,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $796,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,953,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $915.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,220.98%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.