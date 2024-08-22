Hayden Brown Sells 31,506 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $304,032.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,488,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Upwork Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

