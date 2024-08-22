Hays plc (LON:HAS) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.05 Per Share

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hays Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of LON HAS opened at GBX 98.85 ($1.28) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,941.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 87 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 111.90 ($1.45). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.27.

Get Hays alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 125 ($1.62) to GBX 115 ($1.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 125 ($1.62) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Hays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.