HC Wainwright Comments on Liquidia Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LQDA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Liquidia stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $762.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27.

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,437 shares of company stock valued at $268,549 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,942,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth $30,311,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 698,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at $1,933,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

