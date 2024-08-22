HC Wainwright Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,395,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,608.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,609,123 shares of company stock worth $2,976,646. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,120,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,336,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,081,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 207,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

