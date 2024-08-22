HC Wainwright Weighs in on Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcadia Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.49). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.51% and a negative net margin of 127.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RKDA. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

