HC Wainwright Weighs in on Predictive Oncology Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Predictive Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($2.03) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Predictive Oncology’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

POAI opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Predictive Oncology stock. Carnegie Mellon University purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. ( NASDAQ:POAI Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Predictive Oncology makes up 0.0% of Carnegie Mellon University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carnegie Mellon University owned approximately 0.26% of Predictive Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

