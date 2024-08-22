H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 645.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,233,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of HEES stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.89.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HEES shares. Raymond James started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

