Head-To-Head Analysis: Holley (NYSE:HLLY) & Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Innoviz Technologies and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 Holley 0 1 6 0 2.86

Innoviz Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.85, suggesting a potential upside of 434.72%. Holley has a consensus price target of $6.54, suggesting a potential upside of 107.48%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Holley.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

63.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Holley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Holley’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $32.12 million 3.05 -$123.45 million ($0.77) -0.94 Holley $640.37 million 0.59 $19.18 million $0.16 19.69

Holley has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -441.23% -79.64% -56.60% Holley 2.89% 4.32% 1.56%

Summary

Holley beats Innoviz Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. It also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that raw point cloud data from Innoviz LiDAR products into perception outputs. The company operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It markets and sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through distribution channels. The company is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc. operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers brakes and brake systems, vehicle restoration parts, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, fire suits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, MSD, Simpson, Powerteq, Accel, and Flowmaster through DTC, E-tailer, warehouse distributor, traditional retailer, and jobber/ installer channels. Holley Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

