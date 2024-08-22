Head-To-Head Analysis: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) and Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Travel + Leisure and Murano Global Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 2 6 0 2.75 Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus price target of $57.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.20%. Given Travel + Leisure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $3.75 billion 0.80 $396.00 million $5.43 7.92 Murano Global Investments $350.27 million 0.25 -$8.71 million N/A N/A

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Murano Global Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Murano Global Investments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Murano Global Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 11.35% -46.63% 6.40% Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Murano Global Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Murano Global Investments

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

