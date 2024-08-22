Head-To-Head Comparison: Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and China Fruits (OTCMKTS:CHFR)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) and China Fruits (OTCMKTS:CHFR – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vita Coco and China Fruits’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $500.02 million 2.87 $46.63 million $0.92 27.55 China Fruits N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than China Fruits.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco 11.05% 27.42% 19.66% China Fruits N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Vita Coco and China Fruits’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vita Coco and China Fruits, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 4 4 0 2.50 China Fruits 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vita Coco presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Vita Coco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than China Fruits.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Vita Coco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vita Coco beats China Fruits on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About China Fruits

China Fruits Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing, trading and distributing fresh tangerine and other fresh fruits. It also sets up franchise retail stores for fresh fruits and other related products. The company was founded on January 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

