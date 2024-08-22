Head-To-Head Contrast: EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) & Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF)

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) and Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and Fnac Darty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo -20.56% N/A -5.29% Fnac Darty N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVgo and Fnac Darty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $206.88 million 5.55 -$42.43 million ($0.38) -10.00 Fnac Darty N/A N/A N/A C$0.53 124.73

Analyst Recommendations

Fnac Darty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVgo. EVgo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fnac Darty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EVgo and Fnac Darty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 0 4 5 0 2.56 Fnac Darty 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVgo presently has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 21.71%. Given EVgo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Fnac Darty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Fnac Darty shares are held by institutional investors. 67.0% of EVgo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fnac Darty beats EVgo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot or garage pay gates, microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and hardware, design, and construction services for charging sites, as well as ongoing operations, maintenance, and networking and software integration solutions through eXtend. In addition, it offers PlugShare such as data, research, and advertising services and equipment procurement and operational services. EVgo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.EVgo, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of EVgo Holdings LLC.

About Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising headphones, docking stations, and related accessories. It also provides editorial products that include hard copy and digital books; discs comprising music CDs, and video DVDs, and Blu-Ray discs; video games and gaming consoles; and gadgets, T-shirts, musical instruments, and others. In addition, the company offers refrigerators/freezers, cooking equipment, dishwashers, and washing machines/dryers; vacuum cleaners, food processors, and body care and water/air treatment appliances; and kitchen units, home and design products, games and toys, urban mobility, stationery, and wellbeing products. Further, it provides warranty extension, product insurance sale, repair subscription sale, after-sale, and delivery and installation services; rental services for consumer electronics and delivery services; ticketing and gift boxes; and membership cards for the company's loyalty programs. The company sells its products through its stores and e-commerce websites. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Ivry-sur-Seine, France.

