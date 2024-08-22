Head to Head Survey: Burke & Herbert Financial Services (BHRB) & Its Peers

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) is one of 179 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Burke & Herbert Financial Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Burke & Herbert Financial Services $148.44 million $22.69 million 7.67 Burke & Herbert Financial Services Competitors $31.24 billion $1.96 billion 11.58

Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Burke & Herbert Financial Services. Burke & Herbert Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burke & Herbert Financial Services -1.10% 13.11% 1.09% Burke & Herbert Financial Services Competitors 15.07% 9.97% 0.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Burke & Herbert Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 31.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Burke & Herbert Financial Services is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Burke & Herbert Financial Services Competitors 1459 8229 7014 289 2.36

Burke & Herbert Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.74%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 40.13%. Given Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Burke & Herbert Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Burke & Herbert Financial Services rivals beat Burke & Herbert Financial Services on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans, such as commercial real estate, single family residential, owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential mortgage, acquisition, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and consumer non-real estate and other loans. In addition, it offers treasury and cash management services; and online and mobile banking, and wealth and trust services. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

