Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOC. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.64.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DOC opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1,231.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.