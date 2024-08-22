Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.16. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 1,445,224 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hecla Mining news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,573 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,761,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

