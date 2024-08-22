Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). Approximately 111,495,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 159,174,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Helium One Global Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £107.89 million, a P/E ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.40.

About Helium One Global

(Get Free Report)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.