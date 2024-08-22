Henderson Group Plc Janus Acquires 5,818 Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 5,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $17,046.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,117,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,434.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 189,856 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $607,539.20.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 55,463 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $191,901.98.

On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 47,492 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $164,322.32.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 5.4 %

ABIO opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.91.

ARCA biopharma Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ARCA biopharma to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,395,000. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,731,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Further Reading

