Hengan International Group Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.44 (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4402 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Hengan International Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

About Hengan International Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.