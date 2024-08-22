Hengan International Group Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.44 (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4402 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Hengan International Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Hengan International Group
