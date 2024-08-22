Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,605 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,619 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,044.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 14,037 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RKLB opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RKLB. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

