Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 347 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,554,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Wix.com by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 1,378.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.03. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.47.
A number of equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.47.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
