Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,336 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,128,000 after acquiring an additional 109,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,432,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPR opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

