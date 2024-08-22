Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TIM were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in TIM by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 55,513 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 191,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TIM by 814.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

TIM Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87.

TIM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1154 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

